Covid-19: Health Ministry mobilises 11 nurses from peninsula to help two hospitals in Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 ― The Ministry of Health has mobilised 11 nurses from the peninsula to assist the medical team at the Semporna and Tawau hospitals which are affected by the increase in Covid-19 cases in Sabah.

“These are nurses from several hospitals and they are ready to carry out their duties to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a post on his Facebook account last night.

He said five of the nurses, who have been mobilised to the Semporna Hospital, are from the National Cancer Institute while two each from the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital and Dungun Hospital and one each from the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital and Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital, respectively. ― Bernama