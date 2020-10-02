Selangor Sultan concerned over spike in Covid-19 cases

Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah attends the 14th opening ceremony for the second term of Selangor State Assembly in Shah Alam in this file picture taken on March 18, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Oct 2 — The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has expressed concern over the spike in the cases of Covid-19 nationwide, particularly in the state.

Hence, The Majesty urged individuals who are symptomatic or have just returned from risky areas to immediately undergo Covid-19 screening tests at the hospital and to comply with the mandatory quarantine order.

Concerned with the people who had become less vigilant to the threats of the pandemic, Sultan Sharafuddin called on all quarters to always observe and not to take lightly the standard operating procedures set by the government.

“This includes maintaining a physical distance of at least one metre from others in public places, wearing face masks when leaving the house, using hand sanitiser, and observing personal hygiene,” he said in a statement today.

The Sultan also specifically advised the 6.5 million people in Selangor to stay at home and not to go out to crowded public places unnecessarily.

Sultan Sharafuddin firmly reminded the people to play their parts to break the chain of Covid-19 infection in the state and the country.

According to the latest statistics, districts in Selangor which had recorded positive cases of Covid-19 are Hulu Selangor, Klang, Gombak, Petaling, Hulu Langat, and Sepang. — Bernama