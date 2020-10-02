Bukit Aman: Police investigating Hizbut Tahrir in other states

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed at a press conference on smuggling of migrants operations, June 30, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUANTAN, Oct 2 — The police is investigating the spread of the Hizbut Tahrir Malaysia (HTM), which is said to contradicts the beliefs of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah, said Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed.

He said it is learnt that the HTM ideology has spread to Johor and also Selangor, which together Sabah, Negeri Sembilan and the Federal Territories have issued a fatwa that the ideologies of HTM contradict to that f Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah.

“We are prepared to work with the religious department in the states and relevant agencies to facilitate our investigation,” he told reporters after attending the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Innovation Day 2020 at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Broadcasting Complex here, today.

The event was officiated by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador and also present were Pahang Police Chief Datuk Abd Jalil Hassan and Johor Police Chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

Yesterday the media reported Ayob Khan as saying that the Johor police has started investigating HTM after receiving 17 reports against the group, that was said to be actively recruiting new members including from the academic and professional groups, as well as university students.

In another development, Huzir said his department has yet to record statement from the editor of the book ‘Rebirth: Reformasi, Resistance, And Hope In New Malaysia’, for allegedly insulting the National Coat of Arms on the book’s cover, as he is believed to be overseas.

“We had contacted the editor’s lawyer and is waiting to record the editor’s statement to complete the investigation paper before it is handed over to the Attorney General,” he said.

Investigation on the case started on June 29, whereby the police discovered that the editor, who is a local man, has been outside the country since January 21. — Bernama