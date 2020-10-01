Pahang govt limits operating hours of business premises in districts with Covid-19-positive cases

As of yesterday, two districts in Pahang have recorded positive Covid-19 cases, namely four cases each in Jerantut and Kuantan. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUANTAN, Oct 1 — The Pahang government has imposed limits on the operating hours of business premises including convenience stores in districts which recorded positive Covid-19 cases to midnight, said state secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak.

However, the directive does not apply to medical centres, clinics and petrol stations operating in the affected districts.

Apart from that, Sallehuddin said that events including a kenduri (feast) involving more than 100 people at any one time, should be postponed for 14 days from the last positive case detected.

“In addition, all leisure and social activities in the affected districts will only be allowed until midnight, subject to compliance with standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the authorities.

“If the SOP is difficult to be adhered to, the event or activity will not be allowed,” he said in a statement here today.

For the record, Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail on July 17 said that all business premises in the state were allowed to resume operations according to the existing licence approval, with the compliance of the SOP issued by the National Security Council (MKN).

As of yesterday, two districts in Pahang have recorded positive Covid-19 cases, namely four cases each in Jerantut and Kuantan.

As part of preventive measures to curb the spread of the pandemic, Sallehuddin said day-to-day activities and night markets as well as mosques, suraus and houses of worship that are in the locality of active cases are disallowed for 14 days.

He said the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak in Pahang was still under control with most cases involving individuals returning from Sabah, therefore, the state government encouraged those returning after Sept 27 to continue to be isolated for 14 days from the date of arrival at the airport.

“They are also encouraged to do another test on the 13th day after returning, despite having been released from the quarantine order,” he said. — Bernama