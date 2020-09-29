Musa Aman confident new CM Hajiji will take Sabah to greater heights

Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman speaks to reporters while campaigning in Kiulu September 18, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman today congratulated Datuk Hajiji Mohd Noor on his swearing in as the 16th chief minister of the state, following a whirlwind election amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement today, Musa said Hajiji, who served as a minister under his leadership when he was the 14th chief minister, had always given his full commitment and professionalism to his job.

“While he is a compassionate individual, he is a firm leader, able to make decisions without fear or favour.

“I am confident that with his wisdom and vast experience, he has the capacity to lead Sabah, bringing the much needed economic revival for the people and future development of the state,” Musa said.

