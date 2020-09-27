Mukhriz: Pejuang not backing Anwar to form new government

Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir speaks to reporters after submitting the registration of Parti Pejuang Tahah Air at the Department of Registration of Societies in Putrajaya August 19, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) is not throwing its support behind PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to form a new federal government, Pejuang president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir has reportedly said.

Mukhriz noted that Pejuang has, to date, not been invited for talks with either Anwar or PKR regarding the push to form a new government, adding that it could not be that his party would then offer to work with Anwar.

“I myself find it odd with Anwar saying that the number of members of Parliament supporting him for that purpose is already sufficient for that purpose,” he was quoted saying by local daily Berita Harian.

Mukhriz noted there are at least 18 MPs when counting those from Pejuang, Parti Warisan Sabah, Sabah party United Progressive Kinabalu Association (Upko), and Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) founder Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman.

“Maybe the figure of 18 is considered small and Anwar himself said that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is not included in the total support that he has,” Mukhriz was also quoted as saying.

Mukhriz also said that Anwar should provide proof in the form of signed declarations of support by the MPs who allegedly support him to back his claim of having the sufficient numbers to form a new government, noting that the Umno MPs who had been said to back Anwar had denied such a claim.

Dr Mahathir is the chairman of Pejuang, which was formed after a group of MPs had their party membership terminated by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

On September 23, Anwar claimed that he had a strong and formidable majority to form a new government and that he would see the Yang di-Pertuan Agong soon after an appointment was deferred after the King was admitted at the National Heart Institute.

On September 25, palace comptroller Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin was reported saying that the Agong will not be taking any meeting for a week as he has been advised by his doctors to remain in the hospital for that period for observation.