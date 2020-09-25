Ahead of Sabah poll, Musa reminds voters to adhere to Covid-19 SOP in Sungai Manila

Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman greets Parti Bersatu Sabah supporters in Kiulu September 18, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SANDAKAN, Sept 25 — With just hours left before polling tomorrow, former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman today asked voters to maintain good health practices when casting their ballots.

Musa dispensed the advice when pitching for the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate in Sungai Manila, a new constituency carved out of the Sungai Sibuga seat that he had represented since 1994.

“I ask the people to take care of their health when casting their ballots tomorrow; wear masks and observe physical distancing.

“This is important because your lives are important. Be careful, stay safe and take care of your health,” he said briefly to reporters as he was walking to his vehicle after speaking at a programme in Sungai Manila, near here.

Also present were the BN candidate for Sungai Manila, Mokran Ingkat, and BN’s Gum-Gum candidate Suhaimi Nasir.

Musa was greeted with loud cheers by supporters in Sungai Manila, who also chanted his name as he was walking to the stage.

True to form, Musa presented five short rhymes dedicated to the people of Sungai Manila, much to the delight of the crowd.

“Sungai Manila, orangnya periang. Bikin hati lagi senang. Jasa kamu ‘tatap’ ku kenang. Ku simpan di hati, ‘tatap’ ku sayang.

“Berjalan-jalan berbatu-batu. Singgah sebentar di Kampung Melati. Walau jauh beribu batu, orang Sungai Manila tetap di hati,” he said.

Musa said he had toured 15 places thus far to help Perikatan Nasional (PN), BN and PBS in their campaigns for the Sabah state election, and was glad to find excited people eager to change the Warisan-led state government.

He also expressed his thanks to the PN government and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for his concern and attention towards Malaysians, including in Sabah, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“He (Muhyiddin) came to our aid during our time of need. We remember and know how to repay people’s good deeds,” he said, adding that voters should choose wisely.

Musa is expected to attend another programme with the people of Sungai Sibuga this afternoon, the final programme in his campaign rounds. — Bernama