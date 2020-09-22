Cops seeking masked robbers who fled with gold loot in brazen Besraya highway heist (VIDEO)

The charred vehicle found abandoned in Damansara, Petaling Jaya. — Picture courtesy of the police

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — Parang-wielding robbers carrying out their shocking heist on the Besraya Highway here yesterday were caught on camera.

Brickfields police chief Assistant Commissioner Zairulnizam Mohd Zainuddin said the robbery on a gold trader travelling with a friend in a pick-up truck heading towards Sungai Besi from Kuchai Lama happened at about 3.35pm yesterday.

He related that three masked men armed with machetes got out of two black Toyota Hilux on the highway and smashed the windows on the gold trader’s truck.

“They dragged the salesman and the driver out of their vehicle before fleeing along with all the gold and cash that was inside,” the senior policeman said in a statement today.

Zairulnizam said both the salesman, 47, and his driver, 24, sustained injuries due to shards from the broken window.

They filed a police report on the robbery the same day about 6.20pm. The losses have yet to be calculated.

According to the complainant, the suspects were ‘larged-sized’ and wore long sleeves with ski masks.

Initial investigation also revealed that the complainant were involved in several dealings with gold shops in the city centre.

Police said a charred vehicle was found abandoned in Damansara, Petaling Jaya.

Earlier today, video footage lasting nine seconds began circulating on Facebook depicting the armed men dragging the salesman and the driver out of their vehicle that was sandwiched between two other pickup trucks.

One of the masked men can be seen carrying several bags out from the vehicle while another restrained the victims with his parang.

The case is being investigated under Section 395 of the Penal Code for gang-robbery and Section 397 of the Penal Code for attempting to cause grievous hurt during a robbery.

Zairulnizam also urged those with information to contact the investigating officer at 03-22979222 and were currently tracking down the robbers.