Civil servant claims trial to hurting wife in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — A civil servant pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to causing hurt to his wife two years ago.

Mohd Afiq Mohd Yunus, 34, is accused of voluntarily causing hurt to the 38-year-old nurse, by squeezing the right wrist of the woman who is now his former wife in the surau of Klinik Tangling, Dang Wangi here at 7.20am on October 9, 2018.

The charge, under Section 323 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A of the same code, provides for up to two years in prison, upon conviction.

Magistrate S. Mageswary set bail at RM2,000 with one surety and instructed him not to disturb the victim.

The court also fixed October 27 for mention of the case. — Bernama