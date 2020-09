MetMalaysia: Thunderstorm warning in several areas nationwide until 1am

Strong winds bend coconut trees in Kampung Pantai Sepat in Kuantan November 25, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning in several areas across the country, with heavy rain and strong winds until 1am tomorrow.

MetMalaysia in a statement today said the states likely to be affected are Perlis, Kedah (Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap and Pendang).

While in Perak the areas include Manjung, Kinta, Central Perak, Kampar, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang and Muallim) and in Pahang (Cameron Highlands and Raub).

Several areas in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negri Sembilan (Jelebu, Seremban, Port Dickson and Rembau) and Melaka are also expected to experience similar weather condition.

In Sarawak the affected areas are Sri Aman, Betong (Pusa and Betong), Sarikei (Pakan and Julau), Sibu, Mukah (Dalat and Mukah), Kapit (Song, Kapit and Bukit Mabong) and Bintulu (Tatau) and Labuan. — Bernama