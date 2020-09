According to a police source, the body was sent to the Serdang Hospital. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — A man was found dead believed to have been stabbed during a brawl at an apartment in Bandar Putra Permai, Seri Kembangan here yesterday.

The man, believed to be a foreigner, was found in a pool of blood on the ground floor near the staircase of the apartment, at about 10pm.

The case is still being investigated and so far no arrests have been made, the source said. — Bernama