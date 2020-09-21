Dewan Negara approves Reallocation of Appropriate Expenditure Bill 2020

A general view of Dewan Negara at Parliament, Kuala Lumpur September 2, 2020. ― Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — The Dewan Negara today approved the Supply (Reallocation of Appropriated Expenditure) Bill 2020 amounting to RM7.18 billion.

The Bill tabled by Deputy Finance Minister II Mohd Shahar Abdullah was passed after the third reading and received the support of the majority of the Members of the Senate.

A total of nine senators took part in the debate on the Bill.

Earlier, Mohd Shahar when winding up his debate said the Bill was tabled to strengthen the government’s delivery system, apart from ensuring that duplication of functions between ministries is minimised.

He said there was nothing strange about the Bill, and the previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) government had also tabled one after winning the General Election on May 9, 2018.

“At the time, there was a reallocation due to the creation of (new) ministries, apart from the transfer of agencies from here to there.

Mohd Shahar said the formation of the Cabinet by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin should not be turned into a polemic as the actions were based on his extensive experience in the Government and politics.

Earlier, the Dewan Negara also approved the Supplementary Supply Bill (2019) 2020 to accommodate additional expenditure for the year amounting to RM7,005.7 million. — Bernama