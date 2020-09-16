Usno manifesto promises RM1,000 gift for first marriage

Usno chief Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia speaks during the party’s manifesto launch at the Courtyard Hotel in 1Borneo Shopping Centre, Kota Kinabalu September 16, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 16 — Sabahans marrying for the first time will receive a RM1,000 wedding gift if the United National Sabah Organisation (Usno) wins the 16th Sabah state election on Sept 26.

This promise is contained in the Usno election manifesto unveiled by Usno chief Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia here today.

Among the other pledges in the manifesto are:

* RM300 birth gift for every Sabah child

* medical financing of up to RM10,000 for Sabah people

* minimum monthly aid of RM500 for the elderly

* special aid of RM500 for the poor/orphans/single mothers

* immediate RM500 cash assistance for families involved in divorce cases and who lost source of income

* every primary and secondary school student to get RM100

* RM1,000 will be given to every student who gets an offer from an institution of higher learning

* death benefit of RM1,000

* RM500 contribution to every needy family for celebrating major festivals

* a hearse in each district

* assistance in the form of fresh milk, uniform and school equipment like books, pens, pencils, shoes, and socks to every student

* electricity bills below RM50 and water bills below RM30 to be exempted from payment

* public transport aid of RM30-RM150 for students, youth workers, senior citizens and OKU

* RM500 aid for farmers, fishermen and breeders affected by monsoon season/floods, drought and disasters

* immediate aid of RM5,000-RM10,000 to heads of family whose houses are destroyed by natural disasters, fire or mishaps

* providing 30,000 new job opportunities

* annual fund of RM10 million for small industries at village level

* RM100 million fund to develop communities involved in agriculture, fishery and livestock sector

* RM10,000-RM50,000 youth activity fund in every village

* RM10 million fund for graduates of institutions of higher learning to pay Perbadanan Tabung Pendidikan Tinggi Nasional (PTPTN)

* RM30 million fund to help youths start business at one-stop centres

* women’s annual activity fund of RM10,000-RM25,000 in every village. — Bernama