Dr Noor Hisham: 45 new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, only one imported

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia recorded 45 new Covid-19 cases today. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 10 — Malaysia recorded 45 new Covid-19 cases today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced today.

Of today’s cases, 44 were local transmissions, of which 40 came from the Benteng Lahad Datu cluster in Sabah and the remainder from the Telaga and Sungai clusters north of the peninsular.

The one imported case comprised a Malaysian who recently returned from Brazil.

“The new cases reported today bring the total number of Covid-19 infections in Malaysia to 9,628 cases, of which 333 are currently active and being treated,” he said during his bi-weekly press conference.

Today saw 24 cases recover from Covid-19 and discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,167 cases or 95.2 per cent of all total cases.

The local transmissions involved 11 Malaysians and 33 non-Malaysians. Dr Noor Hisham said these included three more cases in the aforementioned clusters in Sabah and Kedah.

“Presently, 2,679 people have been screened in the Benteng Lahad Datu cluster, including 1,909 in Tawau with 83 positive cases detected, and 770 in Lahad Datu with 87 positive cases detected.

“Collectively of the 40 new cases in Sabah today, 34 are prisoners while six are relatives of prison personnel,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Sungai cluster has seen 1,585 people screened, with 1,456 in Kedah with 39 positive cases detected, 122 in Penang with 43 positive cases detected, and seven in Perlis with one positive case detected.

“For the Telaga cluster, 4,673 people have been screened so far, including 4,626 in Kedah with 13 positive cases, and 47 in Penang with 46 testing negative, while one more is awaiting their results.

“Today sees nine positive cases being treated in Intensive Care Units, with five requiring breathing assistance.

“No deaths have been reported, leaving the total number of fatalities at 128 cases or 1.33 per cent of all total cases,” Dr Noor Hisham said.