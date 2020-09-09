42 SM Agama Tasek Junjong students down with food poisoning in Penang, says state health director

NIBONG TEBAL, Sept 9 — Forty-two Sekolah Menengah Agama Tasek Junjong students here came down with food poisoning after consuming fried noodles and milo at the school canteen this morning.

The students comprising 30 female and 12 male students were rushed to Sungai Bakap Hospital after complaining of stomachache, diarrhoea and vomiting at 11am.

Penang Health director Dr Asmayani Khalib said the department was alerted of the incident and all the students received outpatient treatment at the hospital.

“The students were reported to be in stable condition. We are conducting further investigation including taking several food samples from the canteen for testing and examination,” she said when contacted by Bernama here today.

She added the food poisoning victims will be monitored until they have fully recovered. — Bernama