Guan Eng: Khairuddin blaming Pakatan, DAP to escape consequences for breaching Covid-19 quarantine rules

Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng said punishing the minister with a sentence lighter than the one used on ordinary citizens ‘openly mocks and violates our constitutional guarantee of equality before the law’. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 ― Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng has today accused Datuk Khairuddin Aman Razali for blaming Pakatan Harapan (PH) and DAP instead, in order to leave scot-free after flouting Covid-19 quarantine standard operating procedures.

In a statement, the DAP secretary-general said punishing the minister with a sentence lighter than the one used on ordinary citizens “openly mocks and violates our constitutional guarantee of equality before the law”.

“To escape from his immoral, sinful and illegal act, Khairuddin has put up a post blaming PH and DAP again for these ‘little issues’,” Lim said.

“He has posted a warning that PAS as protectors of Islam and defenders of the Malays, must act against those who insult and push aside Islam and the Malays. No evidence was given by Khairuddin how PH and DAP has acted against Islam and the Malays.

“Khairuddin must not think that Malaysians, including Muslims themselves, are so gullible as to be deceived by him, that playing up extremist religious and racist sentiments can save him from his wrongful actions,” Lim added.

In a post on his Facebook page on Thursday, Khairuddin had accused PH and DAP of “attacking the government with minor issues”, in an apparent reference to his breach of the Covid-19 rules.

Khairuddin also accused PH of “evils and destructions affecting the Malays and Muslims” during its administration without elaborating, and called on Perikatan Nasional and Muafakat Nasional supporters to continue bringing this allegation up.

Lim also criticised PAS for labelling its MP Khairuddin as a “hero” for the offence, saying the Islamist party has “twisted value system”.

This referred to the party’s spiritual leader Datuk Hashim Jasin who said last week that Khairuddin should be treated like a “hero” who saved Malaysia with his Turkey investment “good news” when the country is struggling economically.

Khairuddin had visited Turkey between July 3 and 7, but was already back in Parliament on July 13.

Under the National Security Council’s SOP, all returnees are tested on arrival and those with negative results must then serve out their 14-day quarantine, while those who test positive are sent to a hospital for further treatment.

A breach of this order is punishable under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 by up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both upon conviction.

He was fined only RM1,000, and has since said he would donate five months’ worth of salary to a fund to fight Covid-19.

Yesterday, the police said they will soon submit the investigation paper over Khairuddin’s failure to comply with a mandatory home quarantine after returning from Turkey in July.