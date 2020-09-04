Malaysia adds another 11 Covid-19 cases but no deaths

The Health Ministry announced that a new cluster has been detected at the Semenyih Immigration detention depot. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 ― Eleven more Covid-19 cases were detected since yesterday to bring Malaysia’s total to 9,385, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced this evening.

The ministry said seven cases were imported while the rest were local transmissions.

However, nine patients have fully recovered, making the number of active cases just 165.

“This brings the total number of recovered cases to 9,092 or 96.88 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases," it said.

The ministry also said there were no deaths reported, keeping the country’s toll at 128.

“As of today four patients are being treated at intensive care units, with three needing ventilators,” it added.

