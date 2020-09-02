Zakat collection in state on right track despite Covid-19 challenges, says Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal

Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah says the zakat collection performance in the state has seen an increase this year despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic situation. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Sept 2 ― Zakat (tithe) collection performance in Pahang has seen an increase this year despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic situation, the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah said.

Tengku Hassanal, who is also Pahang Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MUIP) president said as of August 31, a total of 81,104 zakat harta (property tithe) contributors have paid RM81.4 million, an increase of 1.5 per cent compared to the same period in 2019.

“The largest contributor to the zakat collection is from the salary deduction sector with RM41.1 million as well as payments from corporate bodies and business sectors.

“God-willing, the state Zakat Collection Centre (PKZ), with help from public and corporate bodies, is expected to achieve the collection target of RM150 million and 95,000 contributors this year,” he said in a statement here, today.

Tengku Hassanal said the increase in zakat collection would allow more asnaf (the needy) to benefit from it, through distribution by MUIP.

Tengku Hassanal added that the PKZ would continue implementing the Compulsory Assessment of Zakat programme by distributing forms to 30,361 permanent staff in Pahang.

Today, Tengku Hassanal received business zakat payments totalling RM12.83 million from eight institutions and corporate companies in a ceremony held at the Istana AbdulAziz here.

Lembaga Tabung Haji is the highest contributor with RM4.71 million, followed by the National Farmers Organisation (RM3.1 million), Tenaga Nasional Berhad (RM2.36 million), Bank Rakyat Group (RM1.03 million) and Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad (RM834,000).

Other corporate bodies include Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad (RM365,000), QSR Brands Malaysia Holdings Berhad (RM259,027) and Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad (RM160,577). ― Bernama