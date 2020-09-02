Sibu top cop says probing firearm discharge by cash escort personnel at bank

Stanley said an investigation paper will be opened and the case will be referred to the state police headquarters in Kuching for further instruction. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SIBU, Sept 2 ― Police will investigate an incident at a bank here on Monday involving the discharge of a firearm belonging to a cash escort service personnel, said district police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit.

He said an investigation paper will be opened and the case will be referred to the state police headquarters in Kuching for further instruction.

“We will investigate why the shot was released and whether it was accidental. We will see the company’s standard operating procedure (SOP).

“No injuries were reported in the incident,” he told reporters in Sibu Jaya here yesterday, after witnessing the handing-over of duties between outgoing Sibu Jaya Police Station chief ASP Johnson Nuing and new head Inspector Rodua Tayo.

According to Stanley, the incident happened around 3.50pm at Jalan Kampung Dato when the cash escort personnel’s firearm went off, with the shot hitting the tiled five-foot-way at the bank.

On a separate matter, Stanley said police here have so far not received any report on the sale of exotic meat at Sibu eateries.

“Usually when it involves exotic meat, we will refer the matter to Sarawak Forestry Corporation,” he said when asked to comment on the directive issued by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador last month requiring all district police chiefs in the country to submit a detailed report of any known premises involved in illegal wildlife trade and exotic food. ― Borneo Post