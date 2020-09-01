Ismail Sabri: Localised lockdown in Aman Jaya, Kedah until Sept 10

The TEMCO in Aman Jaya was enforced following a spike in Covid-19 cases attributed to the Tawar cluster that started in Kedah. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 ― The targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO) enforced in Aman Jaya, Kedah, will continue until September 10, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

Ismail said when TEMCO was announced for Aman Jaya on August 28, the government had been unable to decide when it would end.

However, he said the Special Meeting of Ministers has since determined the end date.

“Till yesterday, 12,533 individuals from 22,360 individuals involving 265 households within three zones in the district, namely the Kenanga, Mawar and Melur zones have been screened for Covid-19.

“The rest will also be screened in the coming days,” he said.

Ismail urged residents from the affected areas to cooperate with authorities as all within these zones must be screened for Covid-19 and will not be allowed to leave the affected areas, just as outsiders are barred from entering the areas under the TEMCO.

The TEMCO was enforced following a spike in Covid-19 cases attributed to the Tawar cluster that started in Kedah.

The TEMCO will see the operation hours of essential services such as eateries, stalls, sundry shops and petrol stations all limited from 8am to 8pm.

Clinics and hospitals will be allowed to operate 24 hours while pharmacies and medicinal stores are only allowed to operate until 8pm.

Only morning public markets will be allowed to operate within the affected areas, and are allowed to operate from 6am to 2pm only.

Only the head of the family or one representative from one household will be allowed out to purchase essential items or for other needs.