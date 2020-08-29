Slim by-election: 41pc voter turnout as at 1pm

People are seen practising social distancing while waiting in line to cast their ballots at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Aminnudin Baki polling station in Slim River August 29, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

TANJUNG MALIM, Aug 29 — Forty-one per cent of the 22,749 ordinary voters for the Slim state by-election have cast their ballots as at 1pm today, according to the Election Commission (EC).

The voting process which started at 8 am took place at 12 polling centres, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Sulaiman; SK Trolak Utara; SK Trolak Selatan; SK Seri Besout; SK Besout 3 and 5; SK Kuala Slim; SK Slim River; SK Aminuddin Baki; Ladang Sungkai Tamil National Type School (SJKT); SJKT Ladang Kelapa Bali and SJKT Trolak.

Throughout the voting process which will end at 5.30 pm, compliance with the Covid-19 prevention guidelines is enforced such as physical distancing, the use of face mask and hand sanitiser, as well as body temperature screening.

The Slim by-election witnesses a three-cornered fight among Barisan Nasional candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz and two Independent candidates, lawyer Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, representing the yet-to-be registered Parti Pejuang Tanah Air, and former teacher S. Santharasekaran.

The EC targets 85 per cent of voters to cast their votes today. — Bernama