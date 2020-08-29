Malay Mail

Slim by-election: 41pc voter turnout as at 1pm

Saturday, 29 Aug 2020 03:02 PM MYT

People are seen practising social distancing while waiting in line to cast their ballots at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Aminnudin Baki polling station in Slim River August 29, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib
TANJUNG MALIM, Aug 29 — Forty-one per cent of the 22,749 ordinary voters for the Slim state by-election have cast their ballots as at 1pm today, according to the Election Commission (EC).

The voting process which started at 8 am took place at 12 polling centres, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Sulaiman; SK Trolak Utara; SK Trolak Selatan; SK Seri Besout; SK Besout 3 and 5; SK Kuala Slim; SK Slim River; SK Aminuddin Baki; Ladang Sungkai Tamil National Type School (SJKT); SJKT Ladang Kelapa Bali and SJKT Trolak.

Throughout the voting process which will end at 5.30 pm, compliance with the Covid-19 prevention guidelines is enforced such as physical distancing, the use of face mask and hand sanitiser, as well as body temperature screening.

The Slim by-election witnesses a three-cornered fight among Barisan Nasional candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz and two Independent candidates, lawyer Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, representing the yet-to-be registered Parti Pejuang Tanah Air, and former teacher S. Santharasekaran.

The EC targets 85 per cent of voters to cast their votes today. — Bernama

