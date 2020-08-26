Mukhriz: Pejuang to be more selective in accepting new members

Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir speaks to reporters after submitting the registration of Parti Pejuang Tahah Air at the Department of Registration of Societies in Putrajaya August 19, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Parti Pejuang Tanah Air will take a cautious approach in admitting new members when the time comes, said Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

Sinar Harian reported the party president as saying that not all applications made to join Pejuang would be accepted.

“As the Registrar of Societies has not yet approved our application to form Pejuang, we have not received membership applications even though many have contacted me to say they wish to open up new party divisions,” he said following the Kedah state legislature session in Alor Setar yesterday.

Separately, Mukhriz said Pejuang has always maintained good relations with Pakatan Harapan even though Pejuang is only a ‘third block’.

When asked for his opinion on Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman forming a new multiracial youth-centric party, the former Kedah mentri besar said Syed Saddiq may have been “misinterpreted”.

“As I understand it, he has yet to make a clear decision on the matter. Whatever the case, we hope to foster cooperation and good relations both within and without Pejuang,” Mukhriz said.