TEMCO in Kedah and Perlis ends tomorrow, says Ismail Sabri

Police personnel man a road block in Kampung Kuala Sanglang following the targeted enhanced movement control order on August 8, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — The authorities have agreed to end the targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO) in Kedah and Perlis after seeing that there are no new positive cases and that the Health Ministry has screened the entire population in those areas.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in his bi-weekly Covid-19 press conference that the TEMCO in Kampung Sanglang and Kampung Tanah Timbul in Perlis as well as four districts in Kubang Pasu and Padang Terap in Kedah will end tomorrow.

“The special Cabinet meeting has agreed to end the TEMCO in these areas. The decision was made after there were no new positive cases following the Health Ministry’s screening of all residents.

“The Health Ministry screened 1,397 individuals in Kampung Sanglang and Kampung Tanah Timbul as well as more than 7,000 individuals in Kubang Pasu and Padang Terap,” said Ismail Sabri.

Touching on the Tawar Cluster, which has impacted Baling and Sik in Kedah, the defence minister said that the Health Ministry had not advocated for TEMCO for the four districts that have been affected.

However, similar to the TEMCO in Hulu Langat, the authorities will only conduct targeted lockdowns in affected areas.

In related news, the government arrested 122 individuals for breaching the recovery movement control order (RMCO) as of yesterday. Two of the individuals have been remanded, two more have been bailed, while the other 118 individuals were issued compounds.

Out of the 122, 39 did not observe physical distancing, 28 breached RMCO standard operating procedures (SOP), 25 were involved in nightclub and pub activities, one breached quarantine, two breached roadblocks, four premises were found to operate beyond curfew and 23 did not wear face masks.

The police also arrested one individual for immigration offences.