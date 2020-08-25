Juhari Bulat named new Kedah State Assembly Speaker

Juhari (pic) was named new Kedah State Assembly Speaker following the resignation of the incumbent, Datuk Ahmad Kassim on Aug 15. — Picture via Twitter

ALOR SETAR, Aug 25 — Ayer Hangat assemblyman Juhari Bulat has been appointed as the new Kedah State Legislative Assembly Speaker today.

His appointment as the new speaker was announced after his name was proposed by Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (PAS-Jeneri) and seconded by Ku Abd Rahman Ku Ismail (Bersatu-Guar Chempedak) at the sitting today, following the resignation of the incumbent, Datuk Ahmad Kassim on Aug 15.

Juhari previously held the position of deputy speaker since July 4, 2018, under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government administration after the 14th General Election (GE14) and resigned from that post on Aug 23.

Meanwhile, Pantai Merdeka assemblyman Ahmad Fadzli Hashim has been appointed as the new deputy speaker.

Earlier, the state assembly session was a little tense when opposition leader, Datuk Phahrolrazi Mohd Zawawi disputed the appointment of the speaker which he claimed did not follow the

Phahrolrazi claimed that assemblymen did not receive notice pertaining to the vacancy of the speaker post.

The current state assembly session will last for two days until tomorrow, under the Kedah Perikatan Nasional (PN) government which took over the administration of the state government from PH.

On May 17, Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor was sworn in as Kedah mentri besar to replace Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir who had earlier resigned after losing majority support. — Bernama