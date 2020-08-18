Umno deputy president presses Foreign Ministry for strong response on Palestine

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan says the plan was abhorrent and an affront to Muslims globally. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today to present a firm stance against Israel’s planned annexation within Palestinian territory.

He said the plan was abhorrent and an affront to Muslims globally.

“It is a blatant international law and human rights travesty. Umno will never support and condemn any attempt to acknowledge Israel’s sovereignty by any nation,” he said in a statement.

“Although it is the sovereign right of a country to recognise the Israeli regime, it is clearly against the solidarity of the Islamic state towards Palestine and its people,” he added.

Mohamad also accused Israel of acting treacherously towards Palestine, Muslims, and the peace process.

“Umno stands firmly in its support for the Palestinian people and will do anything in its influence so that the government is consistent in its stance on this matter.

“The rights and homeland of Palestine are not merely items that can be traded with political recognition of a tyrannical regime,” he said.

Global tensions grew over Israel’s plan annexe parts of the Palestine-occupied West Bank.

According to a report by Amnesty.Org, Israel’s “annexation” plan follows the announcement by United States President Donald Trump of his so-called “deal of the century” in January 2020, which proposed that areas of the occupied West Bank by Palestine be annexed by Israel.

The report also stated that the Israeli proposal could include as much as 33 per cent of the total area of West Bank.