Talk of ‘betrayal’ gets MPs worked up in Dewan Rakyat

Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 17, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamsahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — The Dewan Rakyat today ‘came alive’ for a moment when several lawmakers raised the issue of betrayal.

It began when Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (BN-Kinabatangan) touched on unity while debating the Supply (Reallocation of Appropriated Expenditure) Bill 2020.

He said unity was extremely vital in the country and that was why the Perikatan Nasional government created a National Unity Ministry aimed at uniting the various races.

Mohamed Hanipa Maidin (PH-Sepang), then interrupted his speech by asking if unity could be achieved through betrayal.

This led to Bung Moktar replying: “Actually those who feel betrayed are those who are disappointed. You (Sepang) have betrayed before also, previously with PAS, then you left,” he said.

Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (BN-Baling) then chimed in, saying the issue of betrayal was sparked by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigning as prime minister without informing the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council.

“Langkawi (Dr Mahathir) should have discussed with the PH presidential council regarding his intention to step down as prime minister but it didn’t happen because the presidents of other parties in PH did not know he wanted to quit. Now, who betrayed whom? Pagoh (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) saved the situation,” he said.

Dr Mahathir then said that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) never accepted Umno members.

“Umno members must leave Umno and declare themselves as independents before they can be accepted there are many rules for them to join Bersatu, so surely there are Umno members who lied. If they join Bersatu, they act like Umno members and now work on helping Umno. We believed them but they betrayed our trust,” he said.

Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, who conducted the debate session, reminded the MPs that what was being debated was the Supply (Reallocation of Appropriated Expenditure) Bill 2020.

“May I remind everyone that this is the Supply (Reallocation of Appropriated Expenditure) Bill 2020 but I don’t know, is this a debate on traitors’ Bill?” she said. — Bernama