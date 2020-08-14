Warisan to lodge police report over villager cards with party logo

The viral picture of a villager card with Sabah’s coat of arms and Warisan logo on it. — Borneo Post Online pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 14 — Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) will lodge a police report to investigate the person behind the issuance of villager cards with the party’s logo.

Warisan secretary-general Datuk Loretto Padua said the party never issued any villager cards, and believed it was done by the opposition to link Warisan with illegal immigrants.

A picture of the said card has Sabah’s coat of arms on the top left while Warisan’s logo is seen on the other side.

At the centre are particulars of the card holder while wording at the bottom was read as “Kad Penduduk Kg Melanta Tutup Semporna.”

It has been circulating on social media, receiving mixed reactions from netizens.

“Warisan never issued such card and this is from the opposition to link Warisan with the illegal immigrants.

“Warisan will lodge a police report to investigate the person behind the issuance of this card,” Padua said in his Facebook post yesterday.

His post was shared by the party’s deputy president Datuk Darell Leiking, where most of the comments are disappointed with the tactics of some people who are playing racial cards in politics.

With the snap state election coming very soon, most of the topics on social media are about politics, while some are already ‘campaigning’ for their party. — Borneo Post Online