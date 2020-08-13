National Youth Day on Aug 15 to include virtual programmes, says ministry

Themed ‘Dekad Ini, Dekad Anda’ (This Decade, Your Decade), this year’s celebrations aptly describes the roles and responsibilities of youth in shaping the country, in line with the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — This year National Youth Day (HBN) celebrations promise to be different with programmes, both physical and virtual, having been lined up based on the new norms, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports, in a statement today, said that the highlight of the national-level celebrations will be the opening ceremony by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin which is scheduled to take place at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre this Saturday.

It said that the celebrations will be divided into five parts, namely, leadership, economy, sports and fitness, social and competition.

A total of 17 activities will be organised virtually, including HBN20 e-sport Challenge and “Suara Lit” (successful youths’ stories), the ministry said.

“As for the physical programmes which will take place at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre on August 15, they are divided into two main categories, namely the Youth Convention and the National Premier Youth Awards,” it said.

Themed “Dekad Ini, Dekad Anda” (This Decade, Your Decade), it aptly describes the roles and responsibilities of youth in shaping the country, in line with the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030.

HBN is celebrated on May 15 every year but the celebration has been postponed to August 15 due to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama