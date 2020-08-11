MACC setting up operation rooms to monitor Slim poll

A map showing the Slim constituency is seen during a press conference at the Election Commission's Headquarters in Putrajaya July 23, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

LUMUT, Aug 11 — The Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) will set up three operations rooms to enable the public to channel information or lodge complaints on any corrupt activity or abuse of power during the Slim state by-election.

Perak MACC director Datuk Mohd Fauzi Mohamad said the 24-hour operations rooms will be opened at MACC offices in Ipoh, Teluk Intan and Taiping this Saturday, once the nomination process for the by-election is completed.

“Any complaint can be made by contacting or visiting the operations rooms and the MACC will conduct a transparent and thorough investigation.

“Officials will also be deployed to several areas to monitor the election process,” he told reporters after attending the corruption-free pledge signing ceremony by stsaff of Syarikat Manjung Naluri Sdn Bhd here today.

The Slim by-election was held following the death of incumbent Datuk Mohd Khushairi Abdul Talib of BN on July 15.

The Election Committee fixed Aug 29 as polling day, Aug 15 as nomination day and Aug 25 for early voting.

In the 14th General Election, Mohd Khusairi defended the state seat with a majority of 2,183 votes by defeating Mohd Amran Ibrahim from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), who contested under the PKR ticket, and Muhammad Zulfadli Zainal of PAS. — Bernama