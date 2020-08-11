Dr Noor Hisham dismisses viral messages of Covid-19 cases in Lembah Pantai secondary school, PPR flat as fake

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during the ministry’s daily Covid-19 briefing in Putrajaya, August 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today rubbished viral messages circulating on social media claiming that a secondary school student from Lembah Pantai and another resident from the People's Housing Project (PPR) had tested positive to Covid-19.

The Health director-general told Malay Mail this evening in a brief message, “It is fake news, not in our list.”

The viral message, consisting of several screenshots, started circulating on Facebook and WhatsApp, prompting anxiety amongst the Bangsarians.

The screenshots show a picture of several students flexing a pink band supposedly indicating they are required to be isolated now after a student from their school was said to have tested positive for Covid-19.

Several netizens claimed that the case involving a secondary student took place at SMK Sri Pantai, while others shared screenshots of comments claiming that a resident from a PPR flat in Lembah Pantai had also allegedly tested positive.

Today, Malaysia recorded nine new positive Covid-19 cases in the country, bringing the total cumulative number of cases to 9,103.

Dr Noor Hisham said five out of the nine new positive cases were imported cases detected in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Johor.

He said the remaining four locally-transmitted cases involved foreigners, with three detected from the Bukit Jalil Immigration Depot in Kuala Lumpur and one referral screening at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Sabah.

“There are no locally-transmitted cases involving Malaysians today,” said Dr Noor Hisham in a statement issued earlier today.

He said there were no new positive cases reported in the Sivagangga cluster — which remains at 45 positive cases.

Dr Noor Hisham also said six recoveries were recorded with all patients discharged from the hospital.

He said this brings the total recoveries and those discharged to 8,809 cases.



