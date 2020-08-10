Kedah MB: NGOs not allowed to enter TEMCO areas

Kedah Mentri Besar Kedah Muhammad Sanusi Md Noor (left) attends a briefing at the TEMCO Aid Operations Centre, Kubang Pasu District Office August 10, 2020.

JITRA, Aug 10 — Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are not allowed to enter the targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO) areas in the state to deliver aid to the affected population.

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the move was to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and action could be taken against any party who disobeyed the directive.

“I understand your concern of wanting to help ease the burden of those who are under TEMCO but (this directive) is for the safety of everyone,” he told reporters after visiting the TEMCO Aid Operations Centre at the Kubang Pasu District Office, near here today.

Muhammad Sanusi said NGOs intending to channel aid to residents in the TEMCO area can do so through the relevant district office which has been entrusted to manage all forms of assistance.

“We ask that the donations be collected (for example) at the Disaster Operations Control Centre at the Kubang Pasu District Office. I thank you, today many NGOs came to deliver donations (food packs),” he said.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Sanusi said employers in the state could not take any action against their employees who lived in the TEMCO areas and did not come to work.

The National Security Council (NSC) has directed the Human Resources Ministry to issue a letter (permission) which the employees can obtain at the district health office or district office to be handed over to their respective employers,” he said.

On August 3, the government announced the implementation of TEMCO in four areas, namely Mukim Ah, Mukim Hosba and Mukim Binjal in Kubang Pasu district; and Kampung Ulu, Padang Sanai in Padang Terap following the spread of Covid-19 cases stemming from the PUI (Persons Under Investigation) Sivagangga cluster. — Bernama