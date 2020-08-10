Hartalega to reimburse up to RM40m recruitment fees paid by migrant workers

Kuan said the issue of recruitment fees paid to third parties by migrant workers is a complex global issue, requiring multi-stakeholder involvement to reach a solution as it is a shared responsibility and over the past year, Hartalega has been engaging with multiple stakeholders to find a solution. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Hartalega Holdings Bhd (Hartalega) is set to reimburse up to RM40 million in recruitment fees previously paid by migrant workers to employment agents during the recruitment process.

Chief executive officer Kuan Mun Leong said the move is in accordance with its Zero Recruitment Cost Policy instituted in April 2019, which is to protect the welfare of migrant workers and ensure that they are free from any recruitment costs.

“The company is strongly committed to continuously enhance its social compliance policies in line with international benchmarks. This is an ongoing process that we always strive to improve on and we are pleased to mark our progress to date with the reimbursement of recruitment fees,” he said in a statement today.

Kuan said the issue of recruitment fees paid to third parties by migrant workers is a complex global issue, requiring multi-stakeholder involvement to reach a solution as it is a shared responsibility and over the past year, Hartalega has been engaging with multiple stakeholders to find a solution.

He said earlier this year, the company appointed a third-party non-profit organisation with a proven track record in social compliance and recruitment fee remediation to conduct interviews with affected workers.

“Despite a delay caused by the movement control order (MCO), these interviews were concluded in June 2020.

“We target to begin remediation by the fourth quarter of 2020, to be completed over the span of up to 24 months. Meanwhile, we are also working with another external independent party to review our remediation plan,” he added. — Bernama