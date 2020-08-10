After Bersatu man recorded offering support letters, Umno Youth chief says party no longer does such thing

Umno Youth Chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki speaks during a joint press conference between Umno Youth Chief and PAS Youth Chief in Semenyih February 10, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Umno Youth has expressed its opposition to any leaders using their minister or deputy minister positions to commit acts which go against the law, saying the practice was an “old culture” in the party.

Sinar Harian reported its chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki Umno Youth would not consent nor bless any form of action that not only illegal, but immoral.

“Within this context, although there are voices on the side claiming this was Umno’s old culture, I wish to insist that this old culture was wiped away after 22 months of Umno and BN not leading the federal government,” Asyraf said during a press conference after chairing Umno Youth’s meeting at the party headquarters in Menara Dato Onn.

He was to the viral video of Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Wan Ahmad Fahysal Wan Ahmad Kamal from Parti Pribumi Bersatu who said he is ready to issue support letters for Bersatu Youth members.

In the video, which is believed to have been taken while Wan Ahmad Fayhsal was campaigning in Pahang recently, the Bersatu Youth chief guaranteed he would use his influence within the government to assist the wing’s members, should he manage to win the contest for the chief post.

The 23-second video showed him standing in front of Bersatu Youth members at a dining table, and promising to issue support letters to enable them to deal with the government.