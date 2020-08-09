Covid-19: Seberang Perai Selatan back to yellow zone, safety measures tightened at public markets

BUTTERWORTH, Aug 9 — The Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) has tightened safety measures and increased enforcement at 12 public markets marked as ‘busy’ and require special attention following the detection of a Covid-19 positive case in the Seberang Perai Selatan district.

MBSP Mayor Datuk Rozali Mohamud said the council was also tightening security at three major public markets in the district, namely the ones in Sungai Bakap, Taman Berjaya and Bandar Tasek Mutiara.

“MBSP has also increased the number of sanitisation works in these markets from once every two days to daily to ensure the safety of patrons.

“Also from today, MBSP will have teams at each of the three districts, namely Seberang Perai Utara (SPU), Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) and SPS to check on business premises,” he told a media conference via Facebook Live today.

In addition, Rozali said there were several night markets in and near the yellow category zone that were asked to temporarily stop operations after they were found not to have properly complied with standard operating procedures. — Bernama