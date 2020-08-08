Malaysia to contribute RM1m to relief efforts in Beirut, says Muhyiddin

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the contribution was made in the spirit of the close friendship between Malaysia and Lebanon. — Picture by Firdaus Latif KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — The government has decided to contribute RM1 million as humanitarian relief assistance through the Lebanese Red Cross (LRC) to help the country following the tragic explosion in Beirut last Tuesday.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the contribution was made in the spirit of the close friendship between Malaysia and Lebanon.

“The government and the people of Malaysia stand in solidarity with Lebanon in the aftermath of the devastating and tragic explosion in Beirut on Aug 4.

“We share the sorrow and anguish of the brotherly people of Lebanon,” he said in a statement posted on his official Facebook page today.

Muhyiddin also extended Malaysia’s sympathies and sincere condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones, and prayed for the full and speedy recovery of those injured.

“Malaysia has every confidence that the people of Lebanon will overcome the impacts of the tragedy with continued strength and unity,” he said.

Anadolu Agency reported that the explosion, believed to be caused by ammonium nitrate stored in the city’s cargo port, had claimed at least 135 lives, and injured over 5,000 others. — Bernama