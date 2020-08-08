GOF personnel killed in Miri accident

MIRI, Aug 8 — A General Operations Force (GOF) personnel was killed after his vehicle skidded and caught fire in an accident at Kampung Entulang, Jalan Miri-Bintulu, some 37 kilometres from here, this afternoon.

His mother who was travelling together in the car, sustained minor injuries.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue operations centre spokesperson, Andrewson Ngumbang, 43, died at the scene, while members of the public managed to evacuate his mother Randi Ajai, 63, from the vehicle before the firemen arrived.

“The fire involved a Proton Persona which had skidded onto the roadside and was later completely burnt,” he said.

He said eight firemen from the Lopeng Fire Station were rushed to the scene upon receiving an emergency call at 12.57 pm and they were assisted by three members from the Entulang Volunteer Firefighting Unit.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said Andrewson was believed to have suffered a heart attack while driving, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

“Initial investigations found that the victims were on their way from Bekenu (a town about 47 kilometres away from Miri) heading towards the city but the car had skidded to the left side of the road,” he said.

“Andrewson was a corporal in the 12th battalion of the GOF in Miri,” he added.

The victim’s body was taken to the Miri Hospital for post mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama