Sivagangga Covid-19 cluster spreads to Penang after Perlis, 25 total cases today

Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during his daily Covid-19 update in Putrajaya August 6, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — The Health Ministry recorded 25 new Covid-19 cases in the country today, noting that 12 were traced from the Sivagangga cluster that started in Kedah.

In his daily Covid-19 press statement, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the cumulative total in Malaysia now is 9,063 cases with 210 active cases being treated. Nine are imported cases involving eight Malaysians and one non-Malaysian.

The authorities registered four new imported cases in Sabah (from the Philippines), two new imported cases in Selangor (from the UAE and Turkey), two new cases in Kuala Lumpur (Australia and Djibouti in East Africa) and one case in Sarawak (from Yemen).

Out of the 16 locally transmitted cases, 15 are from Malaysians and one case is from a non-Malaysian.

The Sivagangga cluster amounted to 10 new cases in Perlis, one in Kedah and one in Penang.

“The 10 new cases in Perlis today and Case-9002 reported in Perlis on August 4 come from one family. This means all 11 cases in Perlis is from the Sivagangga cluster.

“Investigations revealed that one of the family members (Case-9054, the second generation) is a regular at the stall owned by Case-8976 (which is the first generation for this cluster).

“This makes Case-9054 as the second generation and his 10 family members as the third generation from this cluster. All 10 new cases are asymptomatic and have been admitted to Hospital Tuanku Fauziah in Perlis for treatment,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

He added that the Kedah case is a close contact of Case-9035 while the latest case in Penang (Case-9052) was screened on July 30 after returning home from an area that has been gazetted as a targeted enhanced movement control order.

Sentinel clinics in Perak identified two influenza-like illnesses while Kuala Lumpur registered one patient who had gone through symptomatic screening.

The sole non-Malaysian infected today was an undocumented migrant detained in Johor.

Two Covid-19 patients are currently in intensive care, and one of them requires breathing assistance.