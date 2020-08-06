Penang tightens Covid-19 rules for six sectors

Penang state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo speaks during a press conference at Komtar, George Town August 6, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 6 — The Penang state government has introduced standard operating procedures for six sectors that were more stringent than those imposed federally.

Local government, housing and town and country planning committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said this was to ensure the safety of the state’s residents.

“We made it more stringent here, we have informed the state security council about this and there were no restrictions for us to tighten the SOPs,” he said.

The six sectors affected were construction, dine-in restaurants, hairdressing salons, public and night markets, public recreational parks, and seasonal fruit stalls.

Among the added restrictions were time-limits for diners in restaurants and a maximum 33 per cent capacity.

Buffets and self-service remain prohibited and utensils must only be provided by servers.

Senior citizens of above 60 years of age must also make appointments before going for hair cuts.

Jagdeep said the state government will formally notify the federal government of its deviation from the prescribed SOPs.

He said some of these were already in place after the movement control order (MCO) and that the state decided to continue with the SOPs.

“We cannot be complacent, we have to be vigilant at all times as this is not post-Covid-19, we are still in it, there are still cases with one very nearby in Kulim,” he said.

He said all business premise owners must advise their patrons to comply with the state’s strict SOPs as they are also legally liable for any non-compliance.

He said the state will also adhere to the federal government’s decision to make face masks compulsory in crowded places.

Those who are unsure of the SOPs may call the Operations Room of the state security council at 04-2505428.