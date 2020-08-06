Minister: Domestic Trade Ministry to set ceiling price for children’s masks if necessary

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said the ministry would hold discussions with industry players to ensure that children’s face masks are sold at affordable prices and do not burden parents. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 ― The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry will set a ceiling price for children's face masks in the future if necessary, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Its minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said the ministry would hold discussions with industry players to ensure that children’s face masks are sold at affordable prices and do not burden parents.

“We take note of this problem faced by parents and if it's true that children’s face masks are sold at different prices, we will discuss with industry players to ensure they are not higher than the maximum price for adult face masks,” he said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks on the royal address in the Dewan Rakyat.

Nanta was replying to a question by Cha Kee Chin (PH-Rasah), who had interjected to ask the government to fix a ceiling price for children's face masks, which he claimed were more expensive than adult face masks and were a burden to parents, especially the B40 group.

Earlier during the Minister’s Question Time, Nanta said the ministry will reduce the ceiling price of face masks to below RM1.20 after taking into account public feedback.

On July 23, Nanta announced that the ceiling price for face masks would be reduced to RM1.20 from RM1.50 per unit beginning August 15, while the wholesale price of the product would also be reduced from the current RM1.45 per unit to RM1.15 on the same date. ― Bernama