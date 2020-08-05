Minister: Tender for two road upgrading projects in Kapit to be called in March 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — The projects to upgrade Jalan Balak to the Tegulang Resettlement (Phase 5) and the Metalun Resettlement (Phase 6) areas in Kapit, Sarawak is now at the stage of appointing consultants and its tender is expected to be called in March 2021.

Rural Development Minister Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad said the implementation of the two projects have been approved under the Third Rolling Plan of the 11th Malaysia Plan involving a total cost of RM61 million and RM112 million respectively.

He said this when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s royal address, for the Rural Development Ministry at the Dewan Rakyat sitting here today.

Meanwhile, Dr Abdul Latiff said the project to provide clean and treated water supply to residents in Kampung Banting, Kampung Dandulit and Kampung Sungai Beruang in Sandakan, Sabah, is currently under construction.

According to him, the project which was under the ministry Rural Water Supply scheme involves an allocation of RM17 million adding that it is expected to be completed on September 30, 2021. — Bernama