Fire and Rescue Dept saves man trapped under overturned crane in Cheras

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 ― A 28-year-old man was rescued by the Fire and Rescue Department today after being stuck under an overturned crane for more than an hour, here today.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department operations centre in a statement said that the incident took place nearby the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Expressway in Cheras.

“At 7.54 am, we received a distress call over the MER999 line and had immediately mobilised rescue units from the Cheras and Bandar Tun Razak fire stations with a total strength of 21 personnel to the scene,” the statement read.

Senior Operations Commander Imam Bukhari Susami said the 26-tonne crane had overturned resulting in its operator being stuck and trapped under it.

“The victim, who sustains a broken leg, was rescued at about 9.50am and was taken to the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Medical Centre for treatment,” he said. ― Bernama