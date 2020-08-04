Sabah PAS activates operations room for upcoming state polls

Sabah PAS has activated the party’s operations room for the upcoming State Election. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 4 — Sabah PAS has activated the party’s operations room for the upcoming State Election.

Sabah PAS Information chief Ahmad Dullah said the PAS election machinery throughout the state was ready for the polls, even if it was announced suddenly.

“Our machinery (PAS) has been on standby since March in view of the prevailing political uncertainty in the country, including in Sabah.

“When it was announced that the Sabah State Assembly was dissolved, PAS did not wait long to direct the entire machinery to move towards securing victory in the state election,” he said in a statement here, today.

Meanwhile, State PAS Commissioner Mohd Aminuddin Aling said Sabah PAS had identified several state seats to be contested in the upcoming election and would consult with allies in the Barisan Nasional (BN).

The Sabah state assembly was dissolved on Thursday, paving the way for a state general election, which must be held before September 29.

In the 14th general election 60 state seats were contested but in July last year, the Dewan Rakyat approved a motion to add 13 more state seats in Sabah bringing the total to 73 seats. — Bernama