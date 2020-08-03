Transport Ministry says govt finalising ECRL alignment

Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong speaks during a press conference at Umno’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 25, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The government is in the midst of finalising the alignment of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

He said the alignment has been divided into three portions, namely, Kota Bharu to Dungun (Section A), Dungun to Mentakab (Section B) and Mentakab to Port Klang (Section C).

“For Section C, the government is in the process of finalising the stations and route.

“This needs to be done for the government to consider several factors such as the project’s viability, rail connectivity and financial implications before approval is given for the alignment,” he said during the question and answer session in the Parliament today.

Wee said this in response to a question from Datuk Jalaluddin Alias (Jelebu-BN) on the changes that would take place on the new ECRL alignment as announced by the Pakatan Harapan government previously.

He said on June 11, the National Physical Planning Council (NPPC) held a meeting with several Menteri Besar to discuss the ECRL’s alignment.

“The NPPC decided to refer the matter to the Transport Ministry (MOT) and Chief Secretary to the Government for adjustments.

“The MOT had discussed with the state governments twice, this week we will be meeting with Selangor state government’s representatives to see the options that would benefit the people in Selangor,” he added. — Bernama