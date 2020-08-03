Don’t vote for ‘political prostitutes’, Amanah deputy president tells Sabah youth

Datuk Salahuddin Ayub is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 21, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Parti Amanah Negara deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub has warned Sabah youth from voting for PAS politicians who seem to have a tendency of becoming “political prostitutes”.

Until now, Salahuddin said, PAS has not decided which political pact it wants to support, whether Muafakat Nasional (MN) or Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“Where does PAS’ heart belong? MN or PN?

“They said they are with PN because they are together in the Cabinet.

“But there are also indications that they are with MN. So they have to make it clear where they want to be,” Salahuddin told reporters during a press conference at the Parliament building today.

The MN pact was signed between Umno and PAS in September 2019.

Unlike PAS, who seems more receptive towards PN, Umno had recently indicated that it will not formally join PN.

“What is happening in Sabah, it is time for youth who are now eligible to vote to refrain from voting for PAS politicians who are likely to become political prostitutes.

“(They seem to be) so easily bought over. They can change overnight.

“What is important for youth to look at are role models who have a genuine track record,” said Salahuddin.

He added that youth can watch which leader speaks for the importance of the people in Parliament and those who speak merely to make political propositions.

“They need to prove that they are responsible for the mandate that has been given to them and not how their seats can be bought,” he added.

The 16th Sabah State Election is being held after Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal dissolved the State Assembly last Thursday.

The state election will see 73 seats up for grabs facing a re-election due to political turmoil in Sabah.

Asked also to respond to a recent claim made by PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang that MN could win the 15th general election if all seats only had straight fights, Salahuddin said this is merely a claim made by the former.

“That’s up to them (PAS) to ensure that each seat has a straight contest.

“But talks are, each seat will be a five-cornered-contest,” he said.

Salahuddin also pointed out that the focus today is on whether MN has lost the people’s confidence after Datuk Seri Najib Razak was convicted in money laundering charges linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad financial scandal.

“It also depends on the outcome of this Wednesday’s meeting between Bersatu’s Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Umno MPs whether they can ensure straight contests,” he added.



