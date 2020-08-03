Cops looking for Indonesian woman to assist murder probe in KL

Police are looking for an Indonesian female witness to assist a murder case in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Police are looking for an Indonesian female witness to assist a murder case in the city.

The Ampang Jaya district police headquarters (IPD), in a statement, said the witness, only known as Kesa and in her 30s, is sought regarding the discovery of an Indonesian woman’s body by the roadside in Pandan Indah on July 30.

“The brown-haired woman, with a height of 160 centimetres, is a friend of the victim and is believed to be able to assist police investigations,” according to the statement.

Those with information are urged to contact case investigating officer, ASP N. Yugantharan at 012-8726664 / 03-42952222 or any nearby police station.

On July 30, Bernama reported that nine men, including three foreign nationals, were detained to assist in the investigation into the murder of a woman whose body was found by the roadside in Pandan Indah, here.

All the suspects, aged between 20 and 49, were arrested in separate operations which started at 10pm and ended at 2am in Seri Kembangan, Serdang; SEA Park, Petaling Jaya and Sungai Jarum, Kuala Langat. — Bernama