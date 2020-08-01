Patriot urges Sabah politicians to focus on solving state’s problems

Patriot president Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji said in a statement that Sabah politicians should instead work hard to uplift the socio-economic status of the people in the state. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 ― The National Association of Patriots (Patriot) today called on Sabah politicians to stop the practice of party-hopping and focus on solving problems plaguing the state.

Patriot president Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji said in a statement that they should instead work hard to uplift the socio-economic status of the Sabah people.

He said despite being rich in natural resources and biodiversity, Sabah is still an underdeveloped region in Malaysia.

“Sabah has been grappling with migrant issues for decades. There seems to be no end to the problem that caused serious socio-economic and security issues,” he said .

On Thursday, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal announced the dissolution of the state assembly, paving the way for a state election to be held within 60 days.

A day earlier, former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman had claimed that he had secured a simple majority to form a new state government. ― Bernama