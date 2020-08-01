Covid-19: 3,371 returnees sent to quarantine stations as of yesterday, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said all of them were housed in 14 hotels and five Public Training Institutes (ILA) in Kuala Lumpur, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Sarawak, Selangor and Johor. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 ― As of yesterday, 3,371 people arrived at the country’s entry points were sent to quarantine stations for mandatory 14-day Covid-19 quarantine since it was made mandatory on July 24.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said all of them were housed in 14 hotels and five Public Training Institutes (ILA) in Kuala Lumpur, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Sarawak, Selangor and Johor.

“A total of 3,384 people arrived at the country’s entry points from July 24 to yesterday, and of the total, 13 people have been sent to hospitals for treatment, while the rest to the quarantine stations.

“They returned from 23 countries namely the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, India, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Turkey, South Korea, Iran, Bangladesh, Taiwan , China, United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Australia,” he said in a statement here today.

He said police carried out 2,271 monitoring visits yesterday to check on individuals under home quarantine.

From July 27 until yesterday, police have taken action against six people for failing to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set for home quarantine.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said a total of 134 individuals were arrested yesterday for violating the recovery movement control order (RMCO), and of this number, 19 were remanded, 22 were released on bail while 93 were issued compound fines.

“Police also monitored the compliance of Friday prayer SOP at 2,294 mosques involving 283,355 worshippers and all were found to follow the SOP and according to the size of the mosques,” he said.

On the Compliance Operations Task Force, Ismail Sabri said the police conducted 54,582 inspections yesterday to monitor and enforce compliance with the RMCO standard operating procedure involving 2,610 Compliance Teams with 11,970 personnel.

Inspections were done at 3,598 supermarkets, restaurants (4,937), hawkers (1,399), factories (1,135), banks (3,481) and 640 government offices, as well as 1,025 land transport terminals, 153 water transport terminals and 80 air transport terminals.

Yesterday, police also set up 63 roadblocks in Ops Benteng and inspected 30,719 vehicles to check the entry of illegal Immigrants, especially via rat trails, he added. ― Bernama