Zuraida says ready for face off with PKR over Ampang seat in GE15

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Former PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin is ready to face the challenge thrown down by her former party to defend the Ampang Parliamentary seat, which is currently held by her, in the next General Election.

The Independent MP, who now uses the Bersatu platform, is also not afraid of PKR’s dare to reclaim the seat while welcoming her former party’s candidate to contest in a healthy manner for the seat, which she won on a PKR ticket at GE14.

“I was extremely proud when PKR chose Ampang to hold their programme. All these while they’ve been asleep and now they’re awake. Alhamdulillah, we are professional, so we will contest in a healthy manner.

“Insya-Allah, I welcome their presence,” she told reporters after a working visit to the Hulu Langat Zone Fire and Rescue Department’s sacrificial ritual programme here today.

She said this when commenting on a recent statement by PKR information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin that PKR would take back the parliamentary seat.

Apart from the Ampang Parliamentary seat, PKR also wants to reclaim the Gombak Parliamentary seat currently held by former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

The sacrificial ritual programme benefited 6,000 recipients through the distribution of meat involving 60 cows.

Meanwhile, Zuraida, who is also the Housing and Local Government Minister, said a law, which among others aims to address issues of racial discrimination in the property market, would be tabled in Parliament early next year.

The law, known as the Residential Tenancy Act (RTA), was still being drafted and is expected to be ready by the end of the year, she said

In January, Zuraida was reported to have said that the RTA would help address the issue of racial discrimination following incidents of landlords refusing to accept tenants due to their ethnicity. — Bernama