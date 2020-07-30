MPAJ told to take action against private swimming pool owner in Ampang

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the swimming pool built on a hill slope had resulted in cracks on the walls of neighbouring houses and water stagnation had been a problem for over a year. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 ― The Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) has been ordered to issue a notice to the owner of a private pool in Bukit Antarabangsa in Ampang to stop using the pool with immediate effect.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the swimming pool built on a hill slope had resulted in cracks on the walls of neighbouring houses and water stagnation had been a problem for over a year.

“Action should be taken so that the swimming pool does not jeopardise the neighbouring area as well as to protect the residents’ safety.

“I have also asked (MPAJ) to find ways to release the water from the pool into other drains and not into existing water channel that will affect houses below the hill,” she told reporters here today.

Earlier, Zuraida visited the affected homes following a memorandum submitted by the residents regarding the issue of water leaking from the private swimming pool.

In another development, Zuraida has called on the construction of a roof structure over the futsal and badminton court at Dataran Bukit Antarabangsa for the convenience of the community to pursue their recreational activities in any weather conditions.

Better landscaping and a public restroom are also in the works, she added. ― Bernama