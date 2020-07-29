Environmental issues, petrol subsidy programme among highlights at Parliament sitting today

According to the Order of the Meeting on the Parliament official website, the issue on PSP will be raised during the oral question time by Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir (PH-Setiu) to the Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 ― Implementation of the Petrol Subsidy Programme (PSP) and environmental issues are among topics that will be discussed during the Dewan Rakyat sitting which enters its 11th day today.

According to the Order of the Meeting on the Parliament official website, the issue on PSP will be raised during the oral question time by Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir (PH-Setiu) to the Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs.

Shaharizukirnain wants to know the new date for the PSP implementation after it was suspended by the Cabinet .

Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (BN-Kinabatangan) is scheduled to ask the Minister of Environment and Water on efforts by the ministry to improve monitoring of plantation activities to protect the environment against pollution and statistics on action taken against companies that caused environmental pollution.

Yeo Bee Yin (PH-Bakri) will also raise on environmental issues, where she is scheduled to ask on the shipment of plastic waste that were exported to Malaysia back to the countries of origin.

Another topic of interest is expected to be raised by Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz (PAS-Bachok), who will ask Home Minister on measures taken by the ministry to track down the rat lanes used for smuggling activities.

Today’s Parliament sitting, which will be the last day of the third week, will also continue the debate on the royal address by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting, which is for 25 days until August 27, is conducted in a new normal by adhering to the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19. ― Bernama